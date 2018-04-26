Apache Junction launches geographic information portal

The city of Apache Junction has launched a portal to the city’s geographic information maps and data.
The city has been developing its Geographic Information System (GIS) for several years and the information is available on the city’s website, a press release states.
The map data includes approximate parcel lines, Assessor parcel numbers, municipal boundaries, floodplain boundaries and zoning districts, according to a press release.
A second map just showing zoning districts is on the same page and is a convenient tool for realtors, property appraisers and prospective purchasers of property to verify the current zoning on a parcel.
Specific questions about floodplains should be directed to the city engineer and questions about zoning should be directed to the city’s Development Services Department
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.