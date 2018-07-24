Apache Junction landfill to host Free Dump Week

The Apache Junction Landfill is hosting a free dump week. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Residents of Apache Junction can junk a load of trash during Free Dump Week from Monday, Aug. 6 to Saturday, Aug. 11.

During that week, the landfill offers Apache Junction residents a drop off opportunity at no cost in partnership with Republic Services, which owns and operates the landfill, according to a press release.

City residents can take one free load to the landfill during the week. Residents are required to bring proof of residency, such as a water bill. Residents are advised that only one pickup truck bed size of refuse per household will be accepted, a release states.

The landfill’s hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday For further information, please contact the Apache Junction Landfill at (480) 982-7003.

