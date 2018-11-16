Apache Junction invites community to General Plan kickoff

The city of Apache Junction is required to update and adopt its General Plan for the community every 10 years and is inviting residents, business owners and visitors to help guide the future of the community by participating in the process.

All are encouraged to attend the project kickoff meeting 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the city’s Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road.

There will be a short presentation to explain the purpose of the plan, the plan elements, project schedule, adoption and ballot measure, scheduled for Aug. 25, 2020, city officials stated in a release.

Participants also will be able to take a short survey, fill out comment cards and mark up city maps to show city staff what they would like the city to look like in the future.

The city has set up a web page at ajcity.net/gp2020. For more information about the General Plan, contact planner Sidney Urias at 480-474-5087.

