Apache Junction in negotiations with sole-provider for recycling, trash hauling

The Apache Junction City Council’s Sept. 3 meeting was packed, with many waiting to hear residents and officials from Republic Services speak about sole-provider trash and recycling plans. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

Of three waste- and recycling-hauling companies that filed proposals with the City Apache Junction to become a sole provider, the municipality’s employees recommended entering into contract negotiations with Allied Waste Transportation, also known as Republic Services. The other two were Right Away Disposal and Waste Management.

The City Council at a meeting in August agreed and negotiations are underway.

A month later, more than a dozen people filled out forms to speak at the Sept. 3 council meeting to voice their approval or disapproval of the decision to mandate curbside collection of solid waste and recycling to all of the city’s estimated 14,000 to 24,368 residential homes.

Vice Mayor Chip Wilson said there were 14 people who filled out requests to speak on the trash issue, but not all stayed until the end of the meeting for the call-to-the-public section.

Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy and Councilmember Christa Rizzi at the Sept. 3 meeting. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

“I want to commend everybody for sitting through this long, boring meeting,” Mayor Jeff Serdy said of the more than two-hour meeting. “It’s still going to be discussed more. If not in the next meeting, then the following,” he said he said of the trash and recycling issue.

Proposals sought

On June 10, the city announced a request for proposals for solid waste, recycling and disposal services, with proposals due by July 11.

“The purpose of this request for proposals process is to ultimately enter into a non-exclusive term contract with a service company subject to terms of the contractual agreement. Service is anticipated to begin on March 1, 2020 and continue through Feb. 28, 2030,” according to the RFP.

“The city currently does not mandate curbside solid waste and recycling collection. Three private companies offer solid waste and recycling within the city limits which consist of Right Away Disposal, Waste Management and Republic Services. City residents subscribe to the provider of their choice. Residents currently have the option to opt out of service and can haul their waste to the local landfill, Apache Junction Landfill Corp. City desires to mandate curbside collection of solid waste and recycling upon award of contract,” it states, adding that there are an estimated 24,368 residential homes.

Contractors will provide waste and recyclables collection for single-family, duplex, triplex and four-plex residential units. (File photo)

Contractors will provide waste and recyclables collection for single-family, duplex, triplex and four-plex residential units. It excludes collection of manure/large animal waste; and services for commercial property, such as hotels, resorts, construction sites, offices, RV parks, mobile home parks and multifamily of more than four units, according to the RFP.

“Contractor shall provide single solid waste and recycling services to reduce the number of refuse and recycling trucks on residential streets. Contractor shall require residential solid waste and recycling pickup to prevent waste pile-up and trash burning,” it states.

Contract negotiations are expected to take several weeks, according to a release. The City Council will then consider approval of the contract as well as an update to the city’s solid waste ordinance. Residents will receive information from Republic Services regarding the transition prior to the new service being in spring 2020. Updated information during the process can be found at ajcity.net/trash.

Proposals received

Standard service charges for the three companies ranged from $13.28 to $27.50 a month, according to city documents. They are:

Republic Services, $13.28 for once-a-week curbside solid-waste and recycling collection and once-a-month bulk trash pick-up.

Right of Way Disposal, $15.66 for once-a-week curbside solid-waste and recycling collection and once-a-month bulk trash pick-up.

Waste Management of Arizona, $14.95 for once-a-week curbside solid-waste collection, $11.60 for once-a-week recycling collection and 95 cents for once-a-month bulk trash pick-up

Alternative services costs per month were:

Republic Services, $10.71 for curbside solid waste pick-up two times a week, with no recycling; and $18.71 for curbside solid waste pick-up two times a week plus recycling once a week.

Waste Management of Arizona, $23.37 for curbside solid waste pick-up two times a week, with no recycling; no bid on curbside solid waste pick-up two times a week plus recycling once a week.

Right of Way Disposal, $14.50 for curbside solid waste pick-up two times a week plus recycling once a week; and $20.81 for curbside solid waste pick-up two times a week plus recycling once a week.

Call to the public

Local resident Laurel Lewis at the Apache Junction City Council’s Sept. 3 meeting. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

Apache Junction resident Laurel Lewis told the City Council Sept. 3 that she has received robocalls and flyers and read articles about the proposal to monopolize trash services for residential customers.

“Some of the reasons I’ve been told for the need for this move is infrastructure. However, the cities who have gone from running their own never mention that when I talk to their people. It was the cost of running the program themselves,” she said.

“You already limit residential trash service to Monday and Thursday in Apache Junction, so people who are saying they see trash trucks every day running up and down their streets, they must be seeing commercial guys,” she said.

Stephen Herring of Republic Services at the Apache Junction City Council’s Sept. 3 meeting. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

“Accusations about monopoly and what this truly is: This is actually more of an ultimate competition,” Stephen Herring, a Republic Services employee at the Apache Junction Landfill, said to the council.

Requests for proposals are an opportunity for the city to leverage buying power of the municipality, he said.

“All 14,000 households in Apache Junction. And you send that out to various haulers … and we provide a proposal for that project. We were selected because of our proposal and additionally we present by far the lowest rate,” he said.

Local resident Terry Reynolds at the Apache Junction City Council’s Sept. 3 meeting. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

Apache Junction resident Terry Reynolds told the council that based on his Internet search, Waste Management is the No. 1 waste-management company in the U.S. and Allied Waste is No. 2.

“The bids received from Waste Management — as you’ve seen, the $14.95 under the standard; the curb-side recycling A, B and C — Waste Management’s bid was well above the other two companies that bid. To me that kind of indicates that they’re not concerned with it. They’re not giving a competitive bid. They’re not concerned with the business at all,” he said.

Local resident Stacey Jones at the Apache Junction City Council’s Sept. 3 meeting. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

Apache Junction resident Stacey Jones said sometimes her trash has not been picked up by her provider, Republic Services.

“I hope that there’s some transparency in the future because there’s oftentimes my trash has not been picked up at all and there’s not been a place or a physical location where I can go in and speak with someone about that — a physical structure,” she said to the council.

Several Republic Services employees spoke to the council about the contract during the call-to-the-public section of the agenda.

Zach Venable of Republic Services at the Apache Junction City Council’s Sept. 3 meeting. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

Zach Venable, operations manager at the Apache Junction Landfill, said all trash collected in the contract will go to the local landfill, which will speed up the process to close it and turn it into a park.

“Under the proposed contract, any trash under that contract will go to Apache Junction landfill, increasing the tonnage there, which will lead there to a slightly faster closure of that site. I know that a lot of people are looking forward to Apache Junction Landfill and the park that has been promised. This will contribute to that directly within the community,” he said.

Dale Cochran, of Republic Services, at the Apache Junction City Council’s Sept. 3 meeting. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

Dale Cochran, Republic Services fleet manager, spoke to concerns about the age of the trucks that will be used.

“The trucks that will be running in your town, none of them will be older than a 2017 model and they will never be older than seven years,” he said.

Edward Lee, a driver for Republic Services, said the business is the only one of the three bidding that is local.

Edward Lee, Republic Services, at the Apache Junction City Council’s Sept. 3 meeting. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

“I realize we were one of three companies — Waste Management; Waste Connections, i.e. RAD; and ourselves. Most people don’t know that RAD isn’t a local company. It is owned by Waste Connections. Of the three companies, we are the only one that is a local company. Our corporate offices are here in the Valley,” he said.

Jim Groen, of Republic Services, at the Apache Junction City Council’s Sept. 3 meeting. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

More employees will be needed to drive the trucks, adding jobs to the area, Jim Groen, Republic Services, said.

“We’ve seen a lot of concern surrounding the potential loss of employment, loss of jobs related to the award of this contract. The good news in this scenario is that there are still 14,000 homes in Apache Junction and they will need to be serviced,” he said.

Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com