Apache Junction hosting meetings Sept. 5 on Delaware Drive construction

The city of Apache Junction will hold a pair of public meetings on the impending roadway improvements for Delaware Drive between Apache Trail and Superstition Boulevard.

The meetings are noon-1 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 5, at the former Apache Greyhound Park, 220 S. Delaware Drive. The roadway improvements are scheduled to begin in September and will go into spring 2019, according to a release.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is administering a drainage and roadway resurfacing project that will include improvements on Delaware. The project is to provide a smooth roadway surface, storm drain, sidewalk, curb and gutter and provide pedestrian/bicycle connectivity throughout the project limits, according to the release.

For more information, call project manager Raquel Schatz at 480-474-8549.

