Apache Junction horse rescue saves abandoned burro named Jack

When a burro named “Jack” was abandoned at an Apache Junction property a concerned neighbor sought help.

Unsure how long Jack was left unattended on a property in the 1000 block of W. Foothill Street, Nancy Spei, a Good Samaritan, contacted the Independent on Tuesday, Aug. 28 after considering the local authorities and rescue organizations to assist in a situation involving neglect.

Fortunately, Good Shepherd Healing Ministries Horse Rescue at Smoke Tree Farms in Apache Junction came to the rescue.

“A nice lady from the rescue, Maria, went there yesterday and posted a note on the house for someone to call her and they would come and take Jack and give him the care he needs. He is locked in his pen, with the hay outside the pen, but no one has been feeding him,” Ms. Spei wrote.

“The people that owned Jack have moved out of their home and have left Jack and a little goat there to fend for themselves. Jack is not well and needs immediate medical attention.”

She described a starving soul covered in mange with flies eating at his sores and his ribs showing.

“I have known Jack for a couple years now, he used to live across the street from where he is now. I would see him on my daily walk and would bring him carrots and celery for a treat,” Ms. Spei said, adding that he was “quite the social guy” who befriended many in the area when he was with his former owner.

Reportedly, his current owners and occupants of a mobile home moved their mobile home, and a new one is being installed during property renovations, leaving Jack and the goat behind.

“We got hold of the owners. And, I told them, ‘I have had a lot of calls. If you’d like for me to go get him, I will, and I will do what I can do to get him back in shape,” Good Shepherd Healing Ministries Horse Rescue at Smoke Tree Farms proprietor, Maria Jones said by phone on Aug. 30. “We’re going to rehab him. He’s got a lot of sores from fly damage. He’s already walking around the property and meeting a lot of the horses.”

Ms. Jones says the owners signed a surrender agreement for Jack and can visit him if they want. She offered to take the goat too, but they declined, so the goat remains. But, she’ll check on the goat periodically since it’s fine for now.

“This story has a happy ending. Jack is getting care and getting to be with a bunch of other horses and people,” Ms. Spei said, sharing a picture the rescue organization sent her.

Smoke Tree Farms has been a training and boarding facility since 1985. In 2011, efforts expanded to include horse rescues.

“We’re not very fancy, but we really do care,” Ms. Jones said.

In addition to striving to save abused and starved horses from slaughter, the organization’s mission includes caring for rescued horses until they’re re-homed; and placing rehabilitated horses in a loving, caring environment.

Volunteers include children, veterans and people from various backgrounds who frequent the grounds, surrounding themselves with the abused and neglected horses.

The nonprofit organization accepts donations and welcomes more volunteers. Aside from giving money directly, people can go to the local feed store and donate supplies to the rescue located 288 W. Smoketree Street.

Go to: gshmhorserescue.org.