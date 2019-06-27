Apache Junction holiday schedule listed for Independence Day

City of Apache Junction offices at 300 E. Superstition Blvd. will be closed Thursday, July 4, for the holiday. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

The City of Apache Junction will close all administrative offices on Thursday, July 4, in observation of Independence Day. Emergency services through the police department will not be impacted by the holiday.

The Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, Apache Junction Public Library and the Paws and Claws Care Center also will be closed on Thursday, July 4. Superstition Shadows Aquatic Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information on the library, call 480-474-8555 or go to ajpl.org.

For more information on the multi-generational Center, call 480-474-5240 or go to ajcity.net/mgc.

The Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department will hold Independence Day activities at Superstition Shadows pool and at Apache Junction High School. Details of those events can be found at ajcity.net/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1619.

