Apache Junction historian Tom Kollenborn, 80, dies

Apache Junction resident, historian and author Tom Kollenborn has died, according to a release from the city.

“The Apache Junction area has lost a local legend with the passing of Tom Kollenborn,” Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy said in the release.

“He leaves behind a void that cannot be filled by another person but thankfully we will always have his written word that is larger than life,” he said.

Mr. Kollenborn was 80 years old, according to his Facebook page at facebook.com/thomas.kollenborn.

Mr. Kollenborn wrote articles about the Apache Trail and the Lost Dutchman gold mine.

He received the Honorary Dutchman Award in 1986, which is given to longtime volunteers to Lost Dutchman Days in Apache Junction.

For more information on Mr. Kollenborn, go to his blog at superstitionmountaintomkollenborn.blogspot.com/p/bio.html.

