Apache Junction gains green thanks to Rotary Club tree project

The Rotary Club of Superstition Mountain planted 40 trees in Apache Junction after taking up a challenge made by the organization’s international president.
Ian H.S. Riseley announced the theme of his presidency is Rotary: Making a Difference, adding that environmental protection was something essential to Rotary’s goal of sustainable service.
Mr. Riseley challenged every club to make a difference in their local community by planting a tree for every member, stating: “I believe the greater result will be a Rotary that recognizes our responsibility not only to the people on our planet, but to the planet itself.”
The Rotary Club of Superstition Mountain, led by efforts from treasurer Len LaFlesch, president Ed Shockley and project manager Warren Salinger, convinced club members to do just that, according to a release.
The largest portion of the tree donations took place on Royal Palm Road, where a neighborhood-initiated project was already occurring to vegetate and beautify the median. Funds for boulders and native trees were contributed primarily by area residents, and the project was coordinated by city staff, the release stated.
The project was short of about two-thirds of the funds to complete the tree planting, but with the help from the local club, the city was able to finish the project.
The second project receiving attention was the replacement of several trees at the Little League baseball field complex on Ironwood, north of Broadway Road. The facility is owned and operated by the city and several of the large shade trees had died over the years, the release stated.
For more information about the club, visit www.superrotary.com. For more information about the tree-planting project and other donor projects, contact the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department at 480-983-2181 or visit www.ajcity.net/parks.
