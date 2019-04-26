Apache Junction Founders Day Committee meets May 2 to plan 2022 events

Apr 26th, 2019 · by · Comments:

(Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

The Apache Junction Founders Day Committee will meet 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N Idaho Road.

All are invited to meet and discuss the year-long events planned for 2022 to mark the centennial of the founding of Apache Junction.

“Apache Junction was founded by George Cleveland Curtis 100 years ago and was officially settled on Aug. 21, 1922. The community of Apache Junction will celebrate our centennial with events and festivities throughout 2022,” according to a release.

“We look forward to a vibrant discussion as we begin planning for a great year,” the release states.

Go to facebook.com/AJFoundersCentennial.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie