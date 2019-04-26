Apache Junction Founders Day Committee meets May 2 to plan 2022 events

The Apache Junction Founders Day Committee will meet 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N Idaho Road.

All are invited to meet and discuss the year-long events planned for 2022 to mark the centennial of the founding of Apache Junction.

“Apache Junction was founded by George Cleveland Curtis 100 years ago and was officially settled on Aug. 21, 1922. The community of Apache Junction will celebrate our centennial with events and festivities throughout 2022,” according to a release.

“We look forward to a vibrant discussion as we begin planning for a great year,” the release states.

Go to facebook.com/AJFoundersCentennial.

