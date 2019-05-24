Apache Junction Food Bank thanks residents for 39,006 pounds in ‘Stamp Out Hunger’ donations

Postal carriers in Apache Junction and Gold Canyon collected 39,006 pounds of food left at mailboxes for the annual USPS Food Drive held on Saturday, May 11.

All donations went to the Apache Junction Food Bank where more than 100 volunteers were on hand to unload, sort and stock the huge influx of non-perishable donations, according to a release.

Myra Garcia

“This is always one of the most important days of the year for us. During the summer months, we need more food than ever to help families with young children who do not have access to free or reduced breakfast and lunch programs when school lets out,” Apache Junction Food Bank Executive Director Myra Garcia said in the release.

“This food drive helps us start the summer with a fully stocked warehouse. Food supplies deplete quickly as families rely more on food banks and kitchens for access to healthy, nutritious food. Locally, nearly 1 in 5 children are at risk of going hungry,” she said.

“On behalf of those families and children, we want to thank all the postal patrons for the food donations, and special thanks to our dedicated staffers Jim Jones and Hyo Lee, our incredible AJFB volunteers and our local sponsors and participants. Mayor Jeff Serdy, Councilwoman Gail Evans, City Manager Bryan Powell, Police Chief Thomas Kelly, and Superstition Fire and (Medical District) Chief Mike Farber all lent us a hand during the day,” Ms. Garcia said.

Major local sponsors and participants included: USPS Post Office Apache Junction, Fry’s Food Stores, Antrim Air, LLC, Los Gringos Locos Grill & Cantina, SkyMed, AZ Happy Trails, Gold Canyon Rotary Club, The Paseo, and American Express Global Business Travel, according to the release.

The Apache Junction Food Bank, 575 N. Idaho Road No. 701, is a 501(c)3 organization that works with its volunteers and partners to provide emergency food services to qualified individuals and families in east Valley communities with kindness, respect, and dignity. Go to ajfoodbank.org.

