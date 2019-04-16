Apache Junction Food Bank seeks community help for capital improvements﻿

The Apache Junction Food Bank at 575 N. Idaho Road Suite 701. (Submitted photo)

The Apache Junction Food Bank has announced a $25,000 capital campaign for building renovations at its Idaho Road facility.

In initiating the capital campaign, food bank president Bob Mohle cited the pressing need for facility improvements and upgrades at 575 N. Idaho Road Suite 701.

“We have the physical space we need in this building for the short term; we just don’t have the configuration of that space to efficiently serve the 40,000 clients we now assist every year,” he said in a release.

“Over the last 10 years we have doubled our volume and the required staff to meet that volume without any revisions or modifications to the building. We’ve critically outgrown our ability to efficiently and effectively carry out our mission of providing emergency food service to East Valley families in need…and to do so with kindness, respect and dignity,” Mr. Mohle said in the release.

“Our primary focus will be on enlarging the public and administrative areas of the building. Our client receptionists are literally working elbow-to elbow right now, making it extremely difficult to give clients the attention and privacy they deserve. We need new space for our senior program and a quiet meeting area. We’re talking small improvements that will make a huge difference in our operations. We need the public behind us on this. An investment in the future of the food bank is an investment in the future of the community.”

Officials at the food bank, a 501(c)3 organization, hope to meet the $25,000 goal by May 30. To make a contribution, go to ajfoodbank.org and click on “Donate.” Credit cards and PayPal are accepted. Donations may also be dropped off or mailed to 575 N. Idaho Road Suite 701, Apache Junction, AZ 85119-4015. To donate by phone, call 480-983-2995.

