Apache Junction Food Bank receives $7K in Walmart grants

Apache Junction Walmart employees recently joined Apache Junction Food Bank volunteers and board members in sorting 39,006 pounds of food donations collected by USPS postal carriers. (Submitted photo)

The Apache Junction Food Bank has been the recipient of several Walmart Foundation grants totaling more than $7,000 to date.

Each Walmart store supports local non-profits through the Walmart Foundation to ensure the money they give goes directly to the communities they serve, according to a release.

In the Apache Junction area the following Walmart and Sam’s Club stores have been ongoing supporters of the food bank:

Store No. 1381, Apache Trail, Apache Junction, Glennda Kirk is the store manager.

Store No. 3751, Hunt Highway, San Tan Valley, Thera Munoz is the store manager.

Store No. 4451, Rittenhouse, Queen Creek, Angie Bill is the store manager.

Store No. 6605, Gilbert Road, Dewey Schager is the store manager at Sam’s Club.

Myra Garcia

“We are honored and grateful that the Walmart Foundation has taken such an active role in helping our community #FightHunger,” Apache Junction Food Bank Executive Director Myra Garcia said in the release.

“The community involvement and financial support of donors like Walmart is critical to our mission of feeding the hungry in this area, and we’re proud to say that 89% of every dollar donated is utilized to buy food for our qualified east Valley residents,” she said.

The Apache Junction Food Bank, 575 N. Idaho Road No. 701, gives out food donations once a month to qualifying families inside the boundaries of McDowell Road on the north, Ocotillo Road on the south, Queen Valley on the east and Ellsworth Road on the west. Go to ajfoodbank.org.

To learn more about Walmart grants, scholarships, disaster relief support, teacher awards, and sustainability programs, go to givingwalmart.com.

