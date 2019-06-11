Apache Junction Food Bank receives 13,000 donated diapers

Pinal County Supervisor Todd House with diaper donations received from the Apache Junction Community. (Submitted photo)

The Apache Junction Food Bank, 575 N. Idaho Road No. 701, received a donation of 13,000 diapers from District 5 Pinal County Supervisor Todd House’s annual diaper drive.

Mr. House has been conducting a diaper drive each of the last five years in support of local human-aid agencies, including the food bank, according to a release.

Diapers are estimated to cost $90 per month per child, and one-in-three U.S. families struggle to meet that cost to keep a baby or toddler clean, dry and healthy, according to the release.

Diapers, including absorbent products for adults, are one of the most requested items by food bank clients. Other non-food requests include toiletries, hygiene items, toilet tissue and laundry products. All of these items can be donated to the food bank on its drop-off days 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, the release states.

Those who would like to host a diaper/food drive will find lots of help available at the food bank. Call Executive Director Myra Garcia at 480-983-2995 to help set up the drive.

