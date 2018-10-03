Apache Junction Food Bank needs immediate help repairing broken truck

Apache Junction Food Bank officials are asking for help after the drive shaft of its 16-foot, refrigerated truck fell out.

The drive shaft dropped out on University Drive in Mesa on Tuesday, Oct. 2, according to a press release, adding that the truck, which has 220,000 miles on it, travels about 60 miles a day, six days a week to collect food from more than a dozen stores.

The repair, towing and rental of a temporary truck will cost more than $3,500, the release said. However, the cost is more than the food bank can afford so immediate assistance from the public is requested.

Stating that the organization began developing a capital campaign to replace the truck after unbudgeted repairs last year, executive director Jo Hurns said the 35-year old nonprofit operates on a limited budget.

She noted the catastrophic ramifications to the agency and nearly 15,000 families it serves each year in the East Valley.

“We feed 80 to 100 families a day with fresh produce, eggs, milk, fresh bread and pastry items, meats, yogurt, deli items and many other food items from stores,” Ms. Hurns said in a prepared statement. “We give each family member 25 pounds of food. That is about 12 meals for each person in the household. We do include many non-perishable items, but our truck picks up 800,000 pounds of food each year. Simply put, without it running again daily and very soon, we will not be giving those families what they need.”

The food bank relies on individual donations, some grants, food drives and its 150 volunteers who give 14,000 hours a year to feed the hungry, the release said.

Help repairing the big truck can be made through donations at ajfoodbank.org under the DONATE button. Or donations can be delivered or mailed to 575N. Idaho Rd, Suite 701, Apache Junction, AZ 85119.

To donate by phone, email infor@ajfoodbank.org.

