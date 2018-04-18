Apache Junction Food Bank hosts postal food drive in May

Every day, U.S. Postal Services workers and letter carriers see families in need and every second Saturday in May residents get to do something about it.
The postal service will conduct its Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Saturday, May 12, according to a press release. On that day, residents can place nonperishable, unexpired items out for their postal worker to pick up.
Apache Junction letter carriers will join more than 10,000 cities and towns across America for the one-day food drive in the nation. The city’s drive benefits the Apache Junction Food Bank.
This year, Fry’s Food and Drug is helping carriers handle the donations of nonperishables left by local mailboxes and in post offices. They have provided over 30,000 bags that will be delivered to each address a few days prior.
This is happening with the hopes it will make it easier for those giving and for the workers picking up and transporting the food to the AJ Food Bank.
Longtime Rural Carrier with the AJ Post Office Debbie Robertson, who coordinates the drive, has participated in this effort for years and says she sees it as a vast, community-wide opportunity for everyone who lives in Apache Junction to help neighbors and friends.
“It is our most important endeavor,” she said in a prepared statement. “We are doing our jobs and helping needy families at the same time. We love to get the various agencies together for this great cause.”
The carriers will deliver food items directly to the AJ Food Bank, which hopes to collect more than 25,000 pounds of food, a release states.
The food bank says items always needed include peanut butter, jelly, tuna, pasta and pasta sauces, canned soups, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, mac and cheese, beans, rice and baking mixes. But it asks that you understand plastic jars, cans or boxes are acceptable but no glass please.
The food bank also asks resident to not donate expired food or severely dented cans.
AJ Food Bank Board Member and Postal Drive Chairperson Sharon Allison-Brown explained that amount of food can feed over 1,000 people for five days. And it gives families in need a variety of basic, nutritional food.
“Many winter visitors are gone and that impacts both our monetary donations and our volunteer ranks,” Ms. Allison-Brown said in a prepared statement. “But our qualified families in need continue to increase each year and they are here consistently, year-round. This event comes when we need it most.”
Without school lunches or school-supported meal programs, summer needs often increase at the AJ Food Bank, she explained.
The AJ Food Bank can provide residents with tax information if you plan to itemize this donation. All donations to the Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive are tax-deductible because food is given directly to nonprofit charities in the community in which it was collected.
