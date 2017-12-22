Apache Junction Food Bank golf tournament sets fundraising record of $74,019

It was a beautiful December day in the desert when 192 golfers stepped up to the tee boxes on the Dinosaur and Sidewinder courses at the Gold Canyon Golf Resort & Spa for the benefit of the Apache Junction Food Bank. By the end of the day, the fifth-annual tournament had raised a record $74,019 to feed the hungry in our local communities. Major donors to the event included Cactus Hill Golf Cars, UniSearch, Antrim Air, Republic Services and AJ News. Dozens more contributed raffle prizes, silent auction items, tee gifts and amenities that have helped make the AJ Food Bank Golf Tournament one of the premier charity events in the East Valley.
Players, many of whom have participated in all five tournaments, raved about the fun and rewards they enjoyed, saying: “Best tournament ever,” Extremely well run,” “Everyone’s a winner in this event.”
Event chair Joan Clair introduced a surprise element this year with an opening performance by the Apache Junction High School drum line. Players on the Apache Junction High School golf team also participated in the tournament.
“This is our biggest annual fundraiser for the food bank,” said Ms. Clair, “And it gets bigger every year. It took 23 extremely committed volunteers to manage the day, and what a great job they did. The GC Golf Resort and Spa…. the sponsors…the players – this is proof of what we can accomplish as a community working together.”
Since its inception in 2013, the food bank’s annual tournament has raised $237,433 to support its mission of feeding the hungry in East Valley communities.
Editor’s note: Betty Bowes is a volunteer with the Apache Junction Food Bank, 575 N. Idaho Road Suite No. 701. E-mail fooddrive@ajfoodbank.org or call the Apache Junction Food Bank at 480-983-2995 for more information. The website is www.ajfoodbank.org.