Apache Junction Food bank asks community to help build food supply

On May 11, following the U.S. Postal Service Food Drive, the Apache Junction Food Bank witnessed a flood of goodwill from the community with the collection of 39,006 pounds of non-perishable food.

Now, due to high summer demand, that food supply has dwindled to 1,925 pounds, according to a release.

Myra Garcia

“It’s critical that we continue to receive donations,” Myra Garcia, executive director of the food bank, said in the release. “Families at risk are most vulnerable during the summer months when many school meal programs are not available. Their budgets are stretched to the breaking point this time of year. They need our help more than ever.”

“Donations of food are always welcome, but with our buying power, financial donations are even more powerful. With a gift of just $75, we can feed a family of four for a week. There are three secure ways to give: online, in person, or via the mail. We even accept donations by phone at 480-983-2995,” she said.

In addition to financial donations, people are asked to consider organizing a neighborhood food drive, donating water for the hydration station, or serving as a volunteer. As Ms. Garcia puts it, “Investing in the food bank has a positive and lasting impact on our entire community.”

The Apache Junction Food Bank is a 501(c)3 organization that works with volunteers and partners to provide emergency food services to qualified individuals and families in east Valley Communities with kindness, respect, and dignity, according to ajfoodbank.org.

