Apache Junction fire destroys vehicle, mobile home

A fire that started in a vehicle extended to two mobile homes Aug. 27 in the 1100 block of North Delaware Drive in Apache Junction.

The Superstition Fire and Medical District and the Mesa Fire and Medical Department were dispatched at 4:38 p.m. to a vehicle fire next to a home, Assistant Chief /Fire Marshal Richard Ochs, SFMD public information officer, said.

“The first unit arrived in six minutes to find a vehicle completely engulfed with fire. The fire had already extended to one mobile home and flames were lapping a second mobile home,” he said.

“Eighteen firefighters battled the flames in 105-degree temperature for about 10 minutes before bringing the fire under control. Residents from both homes escaped the fire on their own without injury,” Assistant Chief Ochs said.

The fire originated in the engine compartment of the vehicle and had spread to one of the homes before it was detected, he said.

“The vehicle and one of the mobile homes were completely destroyed by the fire. The second home had minimal damage. Both homeowners made arrangements for temporary shelter,” Assistant Chief Ochs said.

