Apache Junction couple seeks donations to transport for disaster relief

An Apache Junction couple is seeking donated items and funds for friends and family in anticipation of Hurricane Florence.

Daniel and Danielle Greene, of Apache Junction, are preparing to transport needed supplies, nonperishables and more to the East Coast since they, like many in the community, have relatives and friends who will need help with disaster relief.

“We are taking any non-perishable items in a truck and trailer and bringing them to North Carolina,” Mrs. Greene, an Army veteran and auxiliary president of VFW Post 7968, said by phone on Sept. 13.

She originally posted a plea on Facebook for the community to support local disaster relief efforts that she facilitated with her retired Army husband, who’s the post commander.

They along with other volunteers, including their son, Cameryn, David Moeller, Skyler Forde, Jolene Gorizo and more are leaving the early morning of Sept 24.

They’ve received FEMA and Red Cross permission to assist since they are CPR, AED, First Aid trained and a registered volunteer with the Red Cross “so we are able to get in there quick,” helping with relief for about three days.

“We’ve helped with other hurricanes. This will take out all of our families’ homes. Most of my husband’s family will be getting hit directly, and I have two close family friends that will be as well, so we feel the need to help,” Mrs. Greene said.

Adding that they’ll even need funds for gas to fill the huge trucks, while transporting the items, they’ll stop along the way at various contacts’ places to rest and refuel.

“We will save as much money as possible to put towards relief funds. I know people along the route,” she assured, noting the expenses for gas, food, etc. “We plan on recording and documenting this so people can see where their donations and money are going and the devastation this hurricane is going to cause.

“We need donations desperately. And, we need the help of our Apache Junction residents to come together and make this happen,” Mrs. Greene added.

Toiletries, diapers, new undergarments and socks; First Aid items; cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer; canned goods; new bed pillows/blankets are among items listed online for suggested donations to hurricane relief victims.

Anyone can drop off donations by the night of Sept. 23 at VFW Post 7968, 250 S. Phelps Drive in Apache Junction. Donations are also accepted at Lost Dutchman Realty, which is on the corner of Ironwood and Broadway.

For more information, call: 518-965-1630.