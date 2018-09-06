Apache Junction council to consider allowing city manager to approve contracts up to $50,000

A long-standing practice requiring the Apache Junction City Council to approve purchases of $25,000 or more may be increased to $50,000 under city code changes to be discussed in mid-September.

City employees have worked 2.5 years on the changes, City Attorney Joel Stern said at the council’s Sept. 4 meeting.

“This was a team effort by every department head, Bryant’s team and myself,” he said of City Manager Bryant Powell.

The procurement policy has not been looked at since 2004, Councilman Jeff Struble said Sept. 5.

“It was a much-needed review to bring us up to date. The revised dollar amounts will allow the staff to operate in a more effective and efficient manner. We are always looking for ways to use local businesses for our supply and service needs,” he said.

“I have long encouraged the procurement policy be changed to the $50,000 level. There are items the council approves in the budget process that staff had to come back to the council to get approval to purchase the item,” Councilman Dave Waldron said Sept. 5.

“So, for example, a vehicle that was approved in the budget had to come back to the council if it is over $25,000, which they are these days. Staff would have to take time to make a presentation to purchase something that was already approved. Moving the limit to $50,000 will save staff and council time and better reflects pricing in this day and age,” he said.

The proposed procurement changes include allowing purchases of $5,000 or less to be made locally, Mr. Stern said at the council meeting.

“So there was some really wonderful debate, actually, on some of the dollar amounts and how things could be done differently. There was a discussion about home-preference for businesses, and while we can’t outright do that, by taking the lower amount of the procurement – less than $5,000 – that way, that will help a lot of businesses locally,” he said.

“It doesn’t necessarily say all of those procurements have to be done in Apache Junction; however, the bigger departments will probably use that procurement method for local businesses, especially parks and rec and the police department,” Mr. Stern said.

The draft procurement procedure document states that items less than $5,000 would be purchased by the city manager or his or her designee without quotes.

Purchases of $5,000-$9,999 may be made by the city manager or a designee by soliciting at least three informal written quotes and would be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible quote, according to the document.

Those purchases of $10,000 but less than $50,000 may be made by the city manager or a designee by soliciting at least three formal written quotes and would be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible quote.

Giving staff the ability to purchase items below a specific amount will allow for flexibility in getting needed material faster and locally if it’s available, Councilman Waldron said Sept. 5.

“This is a good policy for the city and for the taxpayers by reducing purchasing time and duplication of efforts,” he said.

The council at a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 18, is to consider the changes to the city’s procurement policies. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

“Essentially the code needs to be changed because it’s been out of review since 2004 and so there’s a concern by some department heads that the $25,000 limit is a little too low and so why should the council have to bother with every lower amount,” City Attorney Stern said to the council.

“So instead of making it $25(,000) for procurement, anything above $50,000 the council would see and then amounts under that could be bid differently, going through the city manager,” Mr. Stern said.

Other changes include new exemptions, new language on bid protests and new definitions, he said.

