Apache Junction council prepares to select block grant projects

Sidewalk improvements and housing rehabilitation are among the potential projects that could be funded in Apache Junction using $150,000 in federal Community Development Block Grants.
The city will conduct a public hearing 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 17, regarding the funds that the city will receive from the Arizona Department of Housing regional account for the fiscal year ending Saturday, June 30. The session will be in the Apache Junction City Council Chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
The city also intends to apply for up to $300,000 in additional CDBG funds for the current fiscal year from the State Special Projects account, local officials stated in a release.
CDBG funds must be used to benefit low-income persons and areas, alleviate slum and blight or address urgent need. Based on citizen input as well as local and state planning objectives, several potential projects have been selected to be forwarded to the state of Arizona with a request for funding.
It is expected that the city council will select the final projects at the April 17 hearing and adopt applicable resolutions, according to the release.
The potential CDBG projects:
• Sidewalk design and improvements in the Grand View neighborhood serving 1,070 residents – 71 percent are low- to moderate-income.
• Lighting installation on Phelps Drive serving about 1,940 residents – 56 percent are presumed to be low- to moderate-income.
• Housing rehabilitation and emergency repair serving low- to moderate-income residents.
• Public services serving residents under the “limited clientele objective.”
To receive project proposals, file grievances or learn more about the CDBG program, contact: Heather Patel, 480-474-2635 or hpatel@ajcity.net.
