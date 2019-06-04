Apache Junction commercial building fire started at ceiling fan

Firefighters at the June 2 incident at 1735 W. Apache Trail. (SFMD)

The Superstition Fire and Medical District and the Mesa Fire and Medical Department were dispatched June 2 for a commercial building fire in the 1700 block of West Apache Trail.

The fire was reported just after noon on Sunday when most of the businesses were closed, Assistant Chief /Fire Marshal Richard Ochs, SFMD public information officer, said in a release.

“Firefighters arrived at the scene in less than four minutes to find a small strip mall with smoke in one of the suites. The fire, caused by a bathroom ceiling fan, was quickly controlled by firefighters and contained to the suite of origin,” he said.

No injuries were reported in the incident and no damage occurred to the adjoining businesses, he said.



