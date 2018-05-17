Apache Junction collects more than 38k pounds of hazardous waste in event

Hundreds of area residents deposited more than 19 tons of hazardous waste during the city of Apache Junction’s most recent household hazardous waste collection day.

A recently completed final tally of the event showed that 38,145 pounds of hazardous waste was collected from Apache Junction and Pinal County residents, according to a press release.

The city received 746 tires, 49 items of white goods, 15,609 pounds of electronic recycling items and 5,900 pounds of paper shredding, a release states.

The city had approximately 536 cars that passed through the event dropping off items such as paint, oil, gasoline, tires, batteries, propane tanks, air conditioners, refrigerators, televisions, computers, etc.

The annual “Household Hazardous Waste, White Goods, Electronic Recycling and Document Shredding” collection event was Saturday, March 3.

The city expressed its gratitude to city and county residents for participating in this event and bringing their unwanted waste to the facility. It also thanked city employees that came in on a Saturday to help out with the event.

