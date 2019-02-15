Apache Junction city offices to close for Presidents Day
The Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, will be open Presidents Day, Feb. 18. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)
The city of Apache Junction will close all administrative offices on Monday, Feb. 18, in recognition of Presidents Day.
Emergency services through the police department will not be affected by the holiday.
The closure also includes the Apache Junction Public Library. For more information, contact the library at 480-474-8555 or ajpl.org.
The Multi-Generational Center will be open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on the holiday. For more information, contact the center at 480-474-5240 or visit ajcity.net/MGC.
The Paws and Claws Center is closed on Mondays.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.