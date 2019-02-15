Apache Junction city offices to close for Presidents Day

The city of Apache Junction will close all administrative offices on Monday, Feb. 18, in recognition of Presidents Day.

Emergency services through the police department will not be affected by the holiday.

The closure also includes the Apache Junction Public Library. For more information, contact the library at 480-474-8555 or ajpl.org.

The Multi-Generational Center will be open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on the holiday. For more information, contact the center at 480-474-5240 or visit ajcity.net/MGC.

The Paws and Claws Center is closed on Mondays.

