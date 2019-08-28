Apache Junction city offices, library closed for Labor Day

The Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road, will be closed on labor Day, Sept. 2. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

The City of Apache Junction will close all administrative offices on Monday, Sept. 2, in observation of Labor Day. Emergency services through the police department will not be impacted by the holiday.

The Apache Junction Public Library and the Paws and Claws Care Center will be closed on Sept. 2. The Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, will be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

For more information on the library, call 480-474-8555 or go to ajpl.org.

For more information on the multi-generational center, call 480-474-5240 or go to ajcity.net/mgc.

