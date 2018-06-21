Apache Junction city offices closed Independence Day

The city of Apache Junction will close all administrative offices on Wednesday, July 4, in observation of Independence Day. Emergency services through the police department will not be impacted by the holiday.

The Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, Apache Junction Public Library and the Paws and Claws Care Center all will be closed on Wednesday, July 4.

For more information on the library, call 480-474-8555 or visit www.ajpl.org.

For more information on the multi-generational Center, call 480-474-5240 or visit www.ajcity.net/mgc.

All are invited to celebrate Independence Day at the city’s annual Hometown Fireworks Celebration at Apache Junction High School. Details are at https://www.ajcity.net/DocumentCenter/View/16643/2018-4th-of-July-flyer.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.