Apache Junction City Council to consider 3 liquor licenses at Sept. 4 meeting

From left are Assistant City Manager Matthew Busby and Councilman Jeff Struble at a recent Apache Junction council meeting. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

Liquor licenses for businesses on Apache Trail, Tomahawk Road and Ironwood Drive are to be considered by the Apache Junction City Council at a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 4.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction.

The council is to vote on a recommendation to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control on the following:

  • an interim permit, new license, corporation, Series 10 liquor license for 88 Trails Corp., doing business as Shell, 1571 W. Apache Trail.
  • a new license, corporation, Series 9 liquor store license for Circle K store No. 3444, 2933 S. Tomahawk Road.
  • a new license, corporation, Series 9 liquor store license for Circle K store No. 2741647, 2341 S. Ironwood Drive.

In other business, the council is slated to receive presentations on and discuss:

  • Pinal County’s Office of Emergency Management’s community wildfire protection plan.
  • proposed Resolution No. 18-27, declaring as a public record that certain document filed with the city clerk entitled “2018 Amendments to Apache Junction City Code, Vol. 1,
    Chapter 3: Administration, Article 3-7: Procurement Procedure,” repealing any conflicting provisions; providing for severability; and declaring an emergency.
  • proposed Ordinance No. 1462 adopting the “2018 Amendments to the Apache Junction City Code, Vol. 1, Chapter 3: Administration, Article 3-7: Procurement Procedure” repealing any conflicting provisions; providing for severability; and declaring an emergency.

People and organizations that made monetary donations to the city were thanked at the June 6 meeting of the Apache Junction City Council. From left are Mayor Jeff Serdy; Kenneth Stosel, who donated to help purchase ballistic helmets for the police department; and Apache Junction Police Chief Thomas E. Kelly. (Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newsmedia).

The mayor and city council are also slated to recognize individuals and/or organizations who have made donations to support city activities, programs and projects.

On a quarterly basis those who have made a donation to support a city activity are recognized at council meetings, according to guidelines adopted by the city council during a Nov. 1, 2016 meeting

Eligibility for such recognition is based on recommendations provided to the council by a citizens’ ad hoc committee.

