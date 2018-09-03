Apache Junction City Council to consider 3 liquor licenses at Sept. 4 meeting

Liquor licenses for businesses on Apache Trail, Tomahawk Road and Ironwood Drive are to be considered by the Apache Junction City Council at a meeting Tuesday, Sept. 4.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. in Apache Junction.

The council is to vote on a recommendation to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control on the following:

an interim permit, new license, corporation, Series 10 liquor license for 88 Trails Corp., doing business as Shell, 1571 W. Apache Trail.

a new license, corporation, Series 9 liquor store license for Circle K store No. 3444, 2933 S. Tomahawk Road.

a new license, corporation, Series 9 liquor store license for Circle K store No. 2741647, 2341 S. Ironwood Drive.

In other business, the council is slated to receive presentations on and discuss:

Pinal County’s Office of Emergency Management’s community wildfire protection plan.

proposed Resolution No. 18-27, declaring as a public record that certain document filed with the city clerk entitled “2018 Amendments to Apache Junction City Code, Vol. 1,

Chapter 3: Administration, Article 3-7: Procurement Procedure,” repealing any conflicting provisions; providing for severability; and declaring an emergency.

Chapter 3: Administration, Article 3-7: Procurement Procedure,” repealing any conflicting provisions; providing for severability; and declaring an emergency. proposed Ordinance No. 1462 adopting the “2018 Amendments to the Apache Junction City Code, Vol. 1, Chapter 3: Administration, Article 3-7: Procurement Procedure” repealing any conflicting provisions; providing for severability; and declaring an emergency.

The mayor and city council are also slated to recognize individuals and/or organizations who have made donations to support city activities, programs and projects.

On a quarterly basis those who have made a donation to support a city activity are recognized at council meetings, according to guidelines adopted by the city council during a Nov. 1, 2016 meeting

Eligibility for such recognition is based on recommendations provided to the council by a citizens’ ad hoc committee.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.