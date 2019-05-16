Apache Junction City Council offers Layton Business Park municipal approval

Ten office/warehouse buildings are planned at the southeast corner of South Vista Road and East 12th Avenue on 7.5 acres rezoned from single-family homes to light industrial business park.

The 9,600-square-foot buildings in the Layton Business Park are set to have up to three suites each for various business tenants, according to a staff report.

“Most of the buildings would also offer enclosed individual yards for the various businesses. The developers have expressed interest in following the rezoning with a subdivision process to create a commercial condominium project,” the report states.

There were some concerns from area residents that there may be work activity heard late at night, Development Services Director Larry Kirch said at the April 16 Apache Junction City Council meeting. Homes are to the north and east, with commercial properties to the south and west.

In her motion for approval of the rezoning, Councilwoman Robin Barker amended the item to state “tenants and business owners shall observe all applicable local and state regulations pertaining to noise.”

The City Council voted unanimously April 16 to approve the rezoning from general rural low-density, single-family detached residences to light-industrial/business park by planned development. The applicants are Jennifer Layton Noel and Kelly Layton Beeson, represented by Randy Carter of Sketch Architecture Co.

“I encourage the developer to work with the tenants to make sure that the noise is kept down for the surrounding area, and I’ll say, ‘yes,’” Vice Mayor Chip Wilson said in voting for the rezoning.

Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com