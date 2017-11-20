Council meets Nov. 21; $72,000 may be given to health, human services organizations

Human services funding contracts between the city of Apache Junction and four agencies are to be considered in the consent agenda for the Apache Junction City Council meeting on Nov 21. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd., according to the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The agencies and amounts totaling $72,000 are:
- Apache Junction Food Bank, $7,000.
- Boys and Girls Club of the East Valley (Superstition Mountain Branch), $30,000.
- Community Alliance Against Family Abuse, $25,000.
- United Way of Pinal County, $10,000.
The city council at a Nov. 7 meeting directed city staff to bring the contracts back for consideration on the consent agenda for Nov.
21.
[Related link: https://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/72000-may-be-given-to-health-human-services-organizations/]
Other items on the Nov. 21 agenda are:
- Consideration of approval of PWC2015-08 Broadway Avenue Roadway Improvement Construction Agreement with SDB Contracting Services, in the amount of $638,521.86 plus 10 percent for unforeseen change orders in the amount of $63,852.18 for a total amount not to exceed $702,374.04.
- Consideration of an application for an agent change/acquisition of control for Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7968 at 250 S. Phelps Drive. The next step in the process is for the council to hold a public hearing on the application and make a recommendation for approval or denial to be forwarded to the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control.
- Presentation, discussion, public hearing and consideration of proposed Ordinance No. 1456 (case PZ-3-17), a request by Steve Cochrane, Trustee of the Nathan, Ethan and Adam Cochrane Residuary Trusts (owner) and George McGavin and Linda Pearson (applicants), represented by Kevin McDougall (project engineer), to rezone a 16.87-acre vacant property located at the northeast corner area of South Tomahawk Road and US60, from RS-20/PD (Medium Density Single-family Detached Residential by Planned Development) to B-1/PD (General Commercial District by Planned Development) for the purpose of developing the property with commercial pads and a KOA-style campground. [Related links: https://apachejunctionindependent.com/business/koa-style-campground-planned-at-tomahawk-and-u-s-60/ and https://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/koa-style-campground-at-tomahawk-and-u-s-60/]
- Presentation, discussion, public hearing and consideration of proposed Ordinance No. 1455, a city-initiated text amendment to the
Apache Junction City Code, Volume II, Land Development Code, Chapter 1: Zoning Ordinance, Article 1-5: Residential Bulk Regulations, Section 1-5-2: Residential Bulk Regulations, in case AM-3-17; repealing any conflicting provisions; and providing for severability.
- Presentation and discussion on telecommunications and rights-of-way enacted legislation. Overview of HB 2365 codified under A.R.S. Section 9-591, et. seq.
- Discussion on legal advertising agreement with the Arizona Republic for calendar year 2018. This item will be on the consent agenda for December 5 for consideration.
Future meetings include a closed-door executive session at 6 p.m. and work session at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4; and a closed-door executive session at 6 p.m. and meeting at 7 p.n. Tuesday, Dec. 5. The work session and meets are in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.