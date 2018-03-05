Apache Junction City Council meets March 6

A presentation and discussion on the fiscal year 2018-19 health and human services process and funding is planned at the 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, Apache Junction City Council meeting in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
Other items on the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx, include:
- presentation and discussion on city of Apache Junction mission and vision statements.
- recognition of Four Peaks Elementary School’s student council for its hard work within the school, 1785 N. Idaho Road, and in the community.
- recognition by the mayor and city council of individuals and/or organizations who have made donations to support city activities.
- programs and projects. Recipients may wish to make comments on their donation.
- presentation of award to the Light the Trail winner. [Related link: https://apachejunctionindependent.com/business/holiday-lighting-competition-light-the-trail-in-apache-junction/]