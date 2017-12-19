Apache Junction City Council meets Dec. 19

A presentation on a $62,500 tax software and licensing agreement for a four-phase tax-integration and licensing program to support recent city code license changes, historical license and tax data is to be discussed at the 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, Apache Junction City Council meeting at the city council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
The program from BOMT Systems LLC is needed to replace the outdated in-house “Bobware” and integrate current license and tax data on a customized basis, according to the meeting agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Also on the agenda is:
- Consideration of application for an interim permit, new license, limited liability company, series 10 liquor license for AJ’s Mini Mart at 3940 S. Ironwood Drive.
- Consideration of appointments to the Construction Code Board of Appeals and the Superstition Mountains Community Facilities District No. 1 board of directors.
- Presentation, discussion and possible consideration of an award of bid for Project No. PR-17-03 Superstition Shadows Park Pool Deck Refurbishment to Flexground in the amount of $241,207.41 plus a 5 percent contingency ($12,060.37) for any possible change orders or additional unexpected issues, for a maximum cost of $253,267.78.
- Consideration of approval of legal advertising agreement between the city of Apache Junction and The Arizona Republic for Jan. 1, 2018-Dec. 31, 2018
The 6 p.m. closed-door executive session and 7 p.m. work session for Jan. 1 is cancelled in observance of New Year’s Day.
The next meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, in the city council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.