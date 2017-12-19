Apache Junction City Council meets Dec. 19

Dec 19th, 2017 · by · Comments:

A presentation on a $62,500 tax software and licensing agreement for a four-phase tax-integration and licensing program to support recent city code license changes, historical license and tax data is to be discussed at the 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, Apache Junction City Council meeting at the city council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

The program from BOMT Systems LLC is needed to replace the outdated in-house “Bobware” and integrate current license and tax data on a customized basis, according to the meeting agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

Also on the agenda is:

  • Consideration of application for an interim permit, new license, limited liability company, series 10 liquor license for AJ’s Mini Mart at 3940 S. Ironwood Drive.
  • Consideration of appointments to the Construction Code Board of Appeals and the Superstition Mountains Community Facilities District No. 1 board of directors.
  • Presentation, discussion and possible consideration of an award of bid for Project No. PR-17-03 Superstition Shadows Park Pool Deck Refurbishment to Flexground in the amount of $241,207.41 plus a 5 percent contingency ($12,060.37) for any possible change orders or additional unexpected issues, for a maximum cost of $253,267.78.
  • Consideration of approval of legal advertising agreement between the city of Apache Junction and The Arizona Republic for Jan. 1, 2018-Dec. 31, 2018

The 6 p.m. closed-door executive session and 7 p.m. work session for Jan. 1 is cancelled in observance of New Year’s Day.

The next meeting is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2, in the city council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

 

 

Tags:
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie