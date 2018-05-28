Apache Junction City Council, mayor candidate packets due May 30

Candidates for three Apache Junction City Council seats and the mayor will be on the Aug. 28 primary election ballot and in the Nov. 6 general election if needed.

Packets are available at the Apache Junction City Clerk’s office, in the city hall complex located in Building C, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

To be eligible, the completed packets must be filed by 5 p.m. May 30. Each candidate must submit nomination petitions containing between 232 and 463 valid signatures of qualified city electors.

Packets that are incomplete or received after the filing date will not be accepted.

Forms in the packet may include the financial disclosure statement, nonpartisan nomination paper and declaration of qualification, political committee statement of organization, contribution and expenditure reports and nonpartisan nomination petitions, according to the release.

The Apache Junction City Clerk’s office hours are 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Thursday, excluding holidays.

For more information, contact the City Clerk’s office at 480-982-8002, option 5.

Members of the Apache Junction City Council are Mayor Serdy, with a term expiring in 2018; Vice Mayor Chip Wilson, with a term expiring in 2020; Councilwoman Robin Barker, with a term expiring in 2020; Councilwoman Evans, with a term expiring in 2018; Councilwoman Rizzi, with a term expiring in 2018; Councilman Jeff Struble, with a term expiring in 2020; and Councilman Waldron, with a term expiring in 2018.

In addition to the council and mayor candidates, the city is seeking approval at the Aug. 28 primary election of Proposition 423, proposing a permanent adjustment to the 1979-80 base expenditure limitation.

Any candidate receiving a majority of all votes cast at the primary election will be declared elected without running in the general election, which is slated for Nov. 6.

