Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce elects Steve Byfield as board chairman

Roadhaven Resort General Manager Steve Byfield has assumed leadership of the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce as chairman of the board.

“It is a true honor to be stepping into the role of chairman of this iconic institution. For more than 30 years, I’ve helped build and grow HOA’s and helped those HOA’s build and grow our businesses and communities,” said Mr. Byfield in a prepared statement. “Now, in addition to that work, I’m very excited to support Apache Junction businesses and the community in a different way – an even bigger way.”

Mr. Byfield took over the position on July 2, according to a press release, stating that he has served on the Apache Junction Chamber’s board of directors and executive committee.

During his term, he will focus on developing new initiatives to support the business economy including:

A member-to-member program

Business relationship development

Directing new business opportunities to local companies

Ensuring Apache Junction has a favorable climate for job creation

Promoting new infrastructure investment and economic growth

Increasing diversity and inclusion within the Chamber and helping the Apache Junction Chamber grow.

Mr. Byfield succeeds Andrea Chisolm, owner of Amazing Dental Care, who extended her term to help support the Chamber during the transition. She will rotate back to the past chairman position, the release stated.

“The Apache Junction Chamber is thrilled and very fortunate to be gaining Steve Byfield as its leader. He is deeply involved in our business community’s partnerships with civic organizations, non-profits, and all sectors of industry. He knows how we can all work together to make Apache Junction a great city in which to live and work,” said Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Mike Eastwood in a prepared statement.

Other appointed leaders include, Matt Fliss with Edward Jones in Gold Canyon, who has served on the board of directors and is president of the Gold Canyon Business Alliance, elected as vice chairman; Audrie Ouellette, owner of 11 Little Caesars in the East Valley, is secretary of the board of director’s executive committee and has also elected to take on the role of treasurer.

For more information about Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce: go to ajchamber.com or 567 West Apache Trail in Apache Junction.

