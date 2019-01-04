Apache Junction-area homeowner seeks change to side-yard setback

James Klemz, landowner and applicant, is requesting a variance from Pinal County to allow a reduction in the minimum required side-yard setback from 10 feet to no feet to allow the construction of a one-story, single-family residential dwelling.

The 2.5-acre property is in the northeast corner of Roadrunner Road and Shiprock Street in the Apache Junction area.

The variance will be discussed at the 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 24, meeting of the Pinal County Board of Adjustment. It will be held in the Pinal County Emergency Operations Center’s hearing room, in Administration Building F at 31 N. Pinal St. in Florence.

The property is bisected by a branch of the Siphon Draw wash and there is no physical or legal access to the east section of the property, Mr. Klemz said in the application for a variance.

The buildable area is a narrow strip in moderately steep terrain, he wrote.

If approved by the board of adjustment, he plans to begin construction in early 2019, according to county documents.

Documents pertaining to case No. BA-029-18 can be requested for review by calling the Pinal County Planning and Development Services Department at 520-866-6442.

