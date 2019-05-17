Apache Junction announces Memorial Day closures

The City of Apache Junction will close all administrative offices Monday, May 27 in observation of Memorial Day.

Emergency services through the Police Department will not be impacted by the holiday. The Apache Junction Paws and Claws Care Center will be open normal hours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 25, according to a press release.

The Apache Junction Public Library will also be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 25 and closed on Monday, May 27. The Multi-Generational Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Memorial Day.

