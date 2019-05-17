Apache Junction announces Memorial Day closures

May 17th, 2019 · by · Comments:

The City of Apache Junction will close all administrative offices Monday, May 27 in observation of Memorial Day.

Emergency services through the Police Department will not be impacted by the holiday. The Apache Junction Paws and Claws Care Center will be open normal hours, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, May 25, according to a press release.

The Apache Junction Public Library will also be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 25 and closed on Monday, May 27. The Multi-Generational Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Memorial Day.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie