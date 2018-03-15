Anonymous donor gives Apache Junction Food Bank $50,000 endowment

The Apache Junction Food Bank Board of Directors is pleased to announce the acceptance of a $50,000 endowment from a local anonymous philanthropist.
The board has taken this opportunity to create policies forming the endowment program and to allow additional gifts to the fund. The board will also create policy to provide for effective management of those funds.
An endowment fund creates future financial stability for providing funds to continue the food bank’s work in the future. For those who may not know, endowment funds are invested with the income earned each year provided to the food bank to be used at the board’s discretion. As the funds grow, so does the amount of earnings that can be contributed to the food bank for critical needs.
Why give to an endowment fund?
Your gift amount will earn income for the food bank in perpetuity as the corpus of the fund is never spent. Its buying power is protected even from the erosion of inflation. It’s a way for you to know your gift will last forever. You can have the peace of mind that an organization you love will be around for many years to come. You can also have the satisfaction of knowing the Food Bank can feed those in need for a long time.
Did you know that 80 percent of Americans give to charity, but only about 8 percent choose to give a gift through some kind of estate giving? It’s an easy way to support organizations you have loved and supported for years and requires no cash gift now. Depending on tax laws and your own assets, often a gift to charity in your will or trust may reduce your estate taxes. Your own financial advisors or attorney can assist you with this.
Ways to give to endowment:
• Charitable bequest: A simple bequest from your will or trust to the food bank or charity or charities of your choice. There are different kinds of bequests you can discuss with your attorney.
• Life insurance: Any charity including the Food Bank can be named as a beneficiary in a life insurance policy.
• Gift of appreciated stock: There can be tax benefits to give appreciated stock or real estate to a charity.
• Trusts: There are numerous kinds of trusts that can be created using appreciated assets to benefit charities. These would need to be created by you and an estate-planning attorney.
• Cash gift: Anyone can make a gift of cash to the endowment fund.
The endowment program is a big step forward for the food bank. To learn more or to obtain some general bequest language, contact Apache Junction Food Bank President Robert Mohle at rmohle@aol.com or call the food bank at 480-983-2995.
Editor’s note: Gerald Hundt served on the food bank board for almost eight years including as president and fundraising chair. He has 40-plus years of helping charitable organizations improve their strategies and methods for financial development. “He has helped this nonprofit develop its board and played a big role in increasing and defining new staff positions after the food bank client base grew 53 percent (since 2013) but funding and volunteerism did not,” Apache Junction Food Bank Executive Director JoElle Hurns said in an e-mailed response to questions. “His experience includes 32 years serving YMCAs and nonprofits in the Midwest and Southwest. He worked as the CEO for many years in those organizations and gained experience in endowment and planned giving. He has a bachelor’s degree in health and physical education from the University of Wisconsin, La Cross, and has membership in may philanthropic associations.”