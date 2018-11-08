Annual Veterans Day weekend celebration is set for Nov. 10-11

A tribute to veterans and a parade highlight the annual Festival of the Superstitions celebration in Apache Junction.

The Amazing Dental Care Festival of the Superstitions will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 10; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11, at Flatiron Park, 100 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction’s Flatiron Community Park.

According to a press release, Amazing Dental Care is sponsoring the festival presented by the Superstition Region Chamber of Commerce, along with a host of other local companies.

The free event includes a car show, entertainment, food and fun for the whole family. The Veterans Day Parade, coordinated by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7968, is at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11. in downtown Apache Junction.

The car show, benefiting the Apache Junction Community Veterans Center, will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the festival beginning on Saturday, the release added.

Gerald Becker, 84, a Korean War Air Force veteran, is the grand marshal of the parade, which includes a flyover during the morning, the release said.

After the parade, there is a Veterans Tribute in the park with American Legion riders. In addition to the presentation of the colors, a rendition of the National Anthem, there will be a presentation of the flag to representatives of each of the armed forces.

There will be a keynote speech plus the presentation of a quilt of valor and a reading of a veteran’s poem, the release stated.

