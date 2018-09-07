Annual job expo scheduled for Sept. 13 in Apache Junction

Central Arizona College and the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce invite businesses and organizations to the 10th Annual Job Expo.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 13 at CAC’s Superstition Mountain Campus in Apache Junction, according to a press release.

Community members can attend the event as well as alumni, college students and high school seniors. Several businesses and organizations have reserved a space at the Expo.

“If you are looking to obtain full-time or part-time employment, or are looking to transition into a new career field, this is a great place to start,” said Ann Mitchell, CAC coordinator of student employment. “Job seekers should dress in business attire and bring multiple copies of their resume.”

The last day to register businesses for Expo space is Sept. 10. To participate: $40 will be assessed to for-profit exhibitors; for non-profit organizations, the fee is $30. Apache Junction Chamber members will receive a $10 discount. Space is assigned on a first-come basis.

For more information on registering, contact 520-494-5428; or ann.mitchell@centralaz.edu.

