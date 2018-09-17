Annie Vaugier is named new Superstition Mountain Museum director

Annie Vaugier was recently named the new executive director for the Superstition Mountain Museum located 4087 N Apache Trail .

According to a press release, the Superstition Mountain Historical Society board of directors appointed her to replace retiring Liz Nicklus.

“We are excited to welcome her and we are anticipating great possibilities ahead in this next chapter in the history of Superstition Mountain Museum with Annie in the leadership position. She comes to us with an extensive experience in business development, marketing and event planning, and has worked previously in the non-profit sector,” board president Vicki McLaughlin said in a prepared statement.

A native of Illinois, Ms. Vaugier has lived in Arizona for more than two decades. She also has experience in print and broadcast media, the release said.

She joins the museum from Scottsdale where she worked in business consulting and corporate/non-profit marketing.

“I am thrilled to be part of the museum and I feel like it is a perfect fit. I’m quite impressed and feel blessed to be able to become involved in the culture and history of this area, and look forward to promoting the museum as a unique historic destination experience along the Apache Trail,” said Ms. Vaugier in a prepared statement about her new job.

The Superstition Mountain Museum is beneath the west end of Superstition Mountain and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily; except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.