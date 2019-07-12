American Legion members collect money, water for Queen Valley Fire District

Post 27 American Legion Riders members and Queen Valley Fire District members. (Submitted photo)

American Legion Riders Apache Post 27 in Apache Junction hosted a fundraiser June 24-30 for the Queen Valley Fire District, which was involved in fighting the Woodbury Fire.

Some of the water that was delivered. (Submitted photo)

The American Legion Riders raised $3,500 in monetary donations and the post received 950 cases of bottled water, 300 cases of Gatorade/Powerade, hundreds of snack granola, power bars, beef jerky and other items, Bill Johnson, of American Legion Post 27 Apache Junction, said in a release.

“With the money raised, QVFD was able to purchase 10 emergency fire shelters. The ones that they had were 10 years old. This piece of equipment is very important for survival when fighting wildfires,” Mr. Johnson said in the release.

Those who assisted in the effort included Post 27 American Legion Riders; Post 27 membership; Post 27 Sons of the American Legion; Post 27 Honor Guard; Post 27 Women’s Auxiliary; Post 34 American Legion Riders, Sons of the American Legion and auxiliary; Post 91 Sons of the American Legion; Post 39 American Legion Riders; Post 62 American Legion Riders; Post 117 American Legion Riders and auxiliary; Post 81; Sundt Construction; Ed O’Neal and Corrie Coates, according to the release.