American flag retirement ceremony June 1 in Mesa

An American flag retirement ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. June 1 at Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park, 6747 E. Broadway Road in Mesa.

Members of the public are invited to attend the ceremony.  They may bring their worn, damaged and/or unserviceable American flags to this event to have them retired properly in accordance with the U.S. flag code, according to a release.

Special guests include: Congressman Andy Biggs; Mesa Mayor John Giles; Mesa Councilmember Kevin Thompson; and members of the U.S. Marine Corps., U.S. Army, Mesa American Legion/SAL and the Mesa VFW.

