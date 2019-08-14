Allegiant adds Arkansas, Colorado, Michigan destinations from Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport

The new nonstop routes will operate twice weekly and will bring nearly 36,000 passengers to the Phoenix / Mesa area annually. (Allegiant)

Allegiant on Aug. 13 announced three new nonstop routes to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport from Bentonville, Arkansas; Fort Collins, Colorado; and Traverse City, Michigan.

“We’re excited to announce more growth in Phoenix by offering these flights from Bentonville, Fort Collins and Traverse City,” Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue, said in a release. “The Valley of the Sun has so much to offer visitors, and the timing of these latest routes couldn’t be more perfect for those in search of a warm winter getaway.”

The new year-round routes to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport are:

Traverse City, Michigan via Cherry Capital Airport — beginning Nov. 13.

Fort Collins, Colorado via Northern Colorado Regional Airport — beginning Nov. 22.

The new seasonal route to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport is:

Bentonville, Arkansas via Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport — beginning Nov. 14.

The new nonstop routes will operate twice weekly and will bring nearly 36,000 passengers to the Phoenix / Mesa area annually, contributing to visitor spending in the local economy. Flight days, times and fares can be found at Allegiant.com, according to the release.

“We are thrilled that Allegiant is announcing three new destinations to and from the Greater Phoenix area,” Lt. Gov. Robert Stone, chair of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority, said in the release. “More and more travelers are choosing the convenience and affordability of traveling through Gateway Airport on Allegiant.”

The Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority Board of Directors is made up of representation from Queen Creek, Apache Junction, Mesa, Gilbert, Gila River Indian Community and Phoenix. Go to gatewayairport.com.

