Alarms, false alarms reported in Gold Canyon Aug. 13-18 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of alarms and false alarms reported Aug. 13-18 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

  • Alarm, reported at 11:30 a.m. Aug. 13 in the 3900 block of South Calle Medio a Celeste
  • Alarm, reported at 10:36 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 10700 block of East Cactus View Circle.
  • False alarm, reported at 2:59 a.m. Aug. 18 in the 10800 block of East Cordova Avenue.
  • False alarm, reported at 5:54 p.m. Aug. 18 in the 5600 block of South Pinnacle Lane.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

