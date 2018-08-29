Alarms, 911 hang-up call reported in Gold Canyon Aug. 19-25 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of alarms and a 911 hang-up call reported Aug. 19-25 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

An alarm, reported at 9:39 a.m. Aug. 22 in the 3700 block of South Spanish Bell Cour.

A false alarm, reported at 10:29 p.m. Aug. 22 in the 4000 block of South Camino.

A false alarm, reported at 6:34 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 8200 block of East Twisted Leaf Drive.

An alarm, reported at 12:56 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 4300 block of South First Water Trail.

A 911 hang-up call, reported at 9:20 a.m. Aug. 25 in the 10300 block of East Fortuna Avenue.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab

