Alarm, false alarms reported in Gold Canyon June 26-30 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of an alarm and false alarms reported June 26-30 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in the community of Gold Canyon.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Alarm, reported at 10:55 a.m. June 26 in the 5500 block of South Alameda Road.

False alarm, reported at 11:59 a.m. June 29 in the 8000 block of East Apache Plumb Drive.

False alarm, reported at 4:24 p.m. June 29 in the 4300 block of South Celebration Drive.

False alarm, reported at 7:11 a.m. June 30 in the 4400 block of South Salvia Drive.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.