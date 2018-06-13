AJPD offers hot weather tips to keep safe and cool during summer

The Apache Junction Police Department reminds everyone of safety measures to take while dealing with the hot weather.
From staying hydrated to wearing light-colored clothing, people are encouraged to take necessary steps to keep themselves and others safe and cool during hot temperatures, according to a press release.
Here are some recommendations:
- Stay reasonably hydrated with plenty of water.
- Avoid alcohol as this quickly dehydrates you.
- Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.
- Use sunscreen of at least sun protection factor (SPF) 30 and reapply every two hours.
- Protect your eyes by wearing sunglasses with adequate ultraviolet blocking protection.
- Slow down and avoid strenuous activity when it is very hot. Exercise or do other activities early in the morning.
- Check on elderly residents without adequate air conditioning.
- Do not leave children alone.
- Make sure your pets have plenty of fresh, drinking water and shade to avoid the sun.
- Do not leave your child or pet in a hot car.
- Be aware of heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses.
If you have questions, please contact the AJPD Community Resource Coordinator at 480-474-5442 or cru@ajcity.net.
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.