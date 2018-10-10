AJPD, Food Bank, Right Away Disposal to hold free shredding event

The Apache Junction Police Department has teamed up with the Apache Junction Food Bank and Right Away Disposal for its first ever Docu-Shred event Friday, Oct. 19.

The Docu-Shred event is free and designed to promote public awareness about identity theft and fraud prevention, according to a press release. Identity theft impacts millions of people each year. Shredding documents, instead of throwing them in the garbage, is an essential tool in combating identity theft.

From 8 a.m. to noon, RAD will take suitable paper documents to shred in the parking lot northwest of the Apache Junction Police Department, 1001 N. Idaho Road. The public is asked to bring a donation of non-perishable and unexpired food for the Apache Junction Food Bank.

The items in need, a release states, include peanut butter, jelly, tuna, pasta and pasta sauces, canned soups, canned fruits and vegetables, cereal, macaroni and cheese, Jell-O, fruit cups, beans, rice, nonperishable cakes, muffin, stuffing and pancake mixes, sauces, dressings, oil and spices.

The food bank asks people not to donate expired food or severely dented or damaged cans as they are of no use to the food bank.

Citizens are invited to bring their unwanted personal documents to be shredded securely on site free of charge. Residents and businesses can bring up to three legal-size boxes of paper records — cancelled checks, pay stubs, credit card statements and the like –– for off-site shredding by Arizona Document Destruction and the Arizona Center for the Blind.

The boxes of pages may contain staples and paper clips but must be free of notebooks or other bindings. All participants will receive a certificate of destruction.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.