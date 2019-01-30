AJPD auxiliary amping up training for Lost Dutchman Days, marathon

Apache Junction Police Department Auxiliary Patrol members are amping up their training in preparation for the Lost Dutchman Marathon and Lost Dutchman Days parade.

Officer Wes Kelley has been providing auxiliary patrol officers traffic-control training leading up to the events, AJPD Cpl. Marshall Harshman said in a release.

Auxiliary officers will be controlling the flow of traffic along the marathon route on Feb. 17. The following week, on Feb. 22, they will be helping to shut down and then reopen Apache Trail for the Lost Dutchman Days parade, he said.

“AJPD auxiliary officers volunteer their time to the citizens of Apache Junction by assisting police officers with patrol duties, parking enforcement and traffic/crowd control,” Cpl. Harshman said in the release.

In addition, the volunteers help maintain AJPD’s fleet of patrol vehicles.

“The auxiliary program plays a tremendous role at AJPD and their assistance is a necessary and valuable resource for AJPD officers and for the community as a whole,” Cpl. Harshman said in the release.

