AJPD auxiliary amping up training for Lost Dutchman Days, marathon

Jan 30th, 2019 · by · Comments:

Apache Junction Police Department Auxiliary Patrol members preparing for traffic enforcement. (AJPD)

Apache Junction Police Department Auxiliary Patrol members are amping up their training in preparation for the Lost Dutchman Marathon and Lost Dutchman Days parade.

Volunteer members of the Apache Junction Police Department Auxiliary Patrol in a recent training class. (AJPD)

Officer Wes Kelley has been providing auxiliary patrol officers traffic-control training leading up to the events, AJPD Cpl. Marshall Harshman said in a release.

Auxiliary officers will be controlling the flow of traffic along the marathon route on Feb. 17. The following week, on Feb. 22, they will be helping to shut down and then reopen Apache Trail for the Lost Dutchman Days parade, he said.

“AJPD auxiliary officers volunteer their time to the citizens of Apache Junction by assisting police officers with patrol duties, parking enforcement and traffic/crowd control,” Cpl. Harshman said in the release.

In addition, the volunteers help maintain AJPD’s fleet of patrol vehicles.

“The auxiliary program plays a tremendous role at AJPD and their assistance is a necessary and valuable resource for AJPD officers and for the community as a whole,” Cpl. Harshman  said in the release.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: · ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie