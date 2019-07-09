AJ school district hosts free breakfasts, lunches for children over summer

Four Peaks Elementary will be one of three places this summer where AJUSD is offering free meals to children. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

The Apache Junction Unified School District has partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture this summer to offer free breakfasts and lunches to children age 18 and younger at two locations in Apache Junction.

Those two locations are Four Peaks Elementary School, 1785 N. Idaho Road; and the Salvation Army, 605 E. Broadway Ave. All sites only offer meals Monday through Friday.

Four Peaks, which will host meals from May 28 to July 12, will have breakfast from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch from 1:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There will only be lunch at the Salvation Army with it running from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This location will have lunches available from June 10 to July 12.

All children ages 18 and under are eligible for free meals regardless of family income. Enrollment at an AJUSD school is not required.

Adult meals may be purchased onsite for $2.25 breakfast, $3.75 lunch. Only one free meal will be provided per child, per visit and all food must be consumed on site.

